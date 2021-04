My favorite dispensary in Bristow. the best after trying Kellyville & Supulpa in my opinion. I drive from Supulpa to go here and it is worth it. There top shelf is so frosty and tasty. They always have $100 OZ. Always like talking to bud tenders. Very nice people. I though I knew alot about weed until I started coming here. Got some killer Cupcake last time in there and was not disappointed at all. The tast was on point & prices were cheap!