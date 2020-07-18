NicSigala
David and Lori are amazing. I buy weed from a lot of dispensaries and i ABSOLUTELY LOVE THE BUD HERE!!
Superior Cannabis strives to help patients find optimal relief from life's aliments. Our vision is to be Oklahoma's most trusted source of cannabis products, consulting, and education. We are located in small town Mountain Park, OK next to the water tower. Currently we offer many forms of cannabis to need your needs. Check out our menu.