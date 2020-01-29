StarWarsEpisode15 on February 18, 2020

FINALLY A DEERFIELD LOCATION! I have been a long time customer of Surterra and have been waiting months and months for this store to open. I was driving up to the Delray location weekly for medication and some of their friendly staff is at the new location! Everytime I walk into this store the staff greets me with a smile and takes the time to help me find the products I need. Their whole flower is incredible and the selection keeps growing and GROWING!