104 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 15
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$150
Deals
15% Off Your First Purchase
Get 15% Off your first purchase at Surterra Wellness:No minimum purchase limits!*
*Whole flower products not eligible for discount
15% Off Your First Purchase
Get 15% Off your first purchase at Surterra Wellness:No minimum purchase limits!*
*Whole flower products not eligible for discount
Staff picks
Hover Pre-Rolls
from Float
18.7%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Original Glue
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Soar Pre-Rolls
from Float
21%
THC
0.1%
CBD
Myakka Native
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Hover Whole Flower
from Float
18.1%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
All Products
Hover Pre Rolls
from Float
12.8%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Tillamook Strawberry
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Hover Whole Flower (CBD 2:1)
from Float
5.3%
THC
10.4%
CBD
Cosmos
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Drift Pre-Ground
from Float
11%
THC
0.1%
CBD
LA Confidential
Strain
$50¼ oz
In-store only
Drift Wax
from Float
71.7%
THC
0.17%
CBD
Sherbert
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Hover Pre-Ground Flower
from Float
20.5%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Jacky Girl
Strain
$50¼ oz
In-store only
Drift Shatter
from Float
69%
THC
0.19%
CBD
LA Confidential
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Hover Pre-Rolls
from Float
20%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
$121 g
In-store only
Hover Whole Flower
from Float
19.5%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Jacky Girl
Strain
$30⅛ oz
In-store only
Serene Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
150mg
THC
750mg
CBD
$751 g
In-store only
Zen Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
720mg
THC
180mg
CBD
$751 g
In-store only
Soothe Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
450mg
THC
450mg
CBD
$751 g
In-store only
Tillamook Strawberry Distillate
from Florida's Finest
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Granddaddy Purple Distillate
from Florida's Finest
___
THC
___
CBD
$701 g
In-store only
Hover Shatter
from Float
72.7%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Hover Shatter
from Float
69.4%
THC
0.4%
CBD
Tillamook Strawberry
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Hover Wax
from Float
59.3%
THC
1.61%
CBD
Tillamook Strawberry
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Soar Crumble
from Float
75%
THC
0.2%
CBD
Myakka Native
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Soar Wax
from Float
57.9%
THC
0.31%
CBD
Myakka Native
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Soar Shatter
from Float
74.3%
THC
0.38%
CBD
Myakka Native
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Hover Crumble
from Float
74%
THC
0.23%
CBD
Tillamook Strawberry
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Drift Crumble
from Float
73%
THC
0.19%
CBD
Granddaddy Purple
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Relief Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
810mg
THC
90mg
CBD
$751 g
In-store only
Drift Shatter
from float
69%
THC
0.19%
CBD
LA Confidential
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Drift Crumble
from float
71.5%
THC
0.21%
CBD
LA Confidential
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Soothe Patch (7 pack)
from Surterra Wellness
70mg
THC
70mg
CBD
$60pack of 7
In-store only
Calm Patch (7 day)
from Surterra Wellness
10mg
THC
130mg
CBD
$60pack of 20
In-store only
Zen Patch (7 pack)
from Surterra Wellness
112mg
THC
28mg
CBD
$60pack of 7
In-store only
Serene Patch (7 day)
from Surterra Wellness
23mg
THC
47mg
CBD
$60pack of 7
In-store only
Relief Patch
from Surterra Wellness
18mg
THC
2mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Zen Patch
from Surterra Wellness
16mg
THC
4mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Soothe Lotion
from Surterra Wellness
180mg
THC
180mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Calm Lotion
from Surterra Wellness
27mg
THC
333mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Soothe Patch
from Surterra Wellness
10mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Calm Patch
from Surterra Wellness
2mg
THC
18mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Dart High-Performance Battery
from Surterra Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Dart High-Performance Battery
from Surterra Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Rechargeable Vaporizer Battery
from Florida's Finest
___
THC
___
CBD
$25each
In-store only
123