plAIg on July 14, 2019

Many of the blends are lacking in strength even when they are predominantly THC based. the terpenes however are on point in every category. I've tried many of their vape and distillate products and can say that they absolutely taste phenomenal. Just wish the vapes had better product control for altitudes found in Florida as many of them spit and clog because of what I'd like to assume is pressure. If it's not the pressure(which can be released on most cartridges) then it would be the mechanical portion, which would be a major let down since the product isn't very cheap.