WeedRealEstateDogs on February 9, 2019

This was my first order with Surterra Wellness. What I love about Suterra The simplicity of it the products do as described. The relief pen indeed provides pain relief The Am Revive is good for anxiety and keeps you going through the day. Thank you Medical marijuana I'm down to 2 pain pills a day from 6 not to snappy in 2weeks.