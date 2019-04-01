Get $75 off of $150 or more on your first purchase from Surterra Wellness. Get $25 off of $100 or more when you purchase a second time from Surterra Wellness.
For every $1 you spend, you’ll earn 1 loyalty point. Once you reach 500 points, we’ll give you a $50 Loyalty Reward!
Introduce your friend to Surterra Wellness. When they make their first purchase, you get $25 off when you spend $100 or more!
Veteran's receive 15% off their purchase.
Students receive 10% off their purchase with valid student ID.
First responders receive 10% off their purchase.
