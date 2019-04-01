Follow
Surterra Wellness - Miami Dadeland
(786) 724-0054
58 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$150
Deals
First Time Patient Introductory Offer
Get $75 off of $150 or more on your first purchase from Surterra Wellness. Get $25 off of $100 or more when you purchase a second time from Surterra Wellness.
This introductory offer cannot be combined with any other promotions or offers. Learn more: https://surterra.social/first-time-offer
First Time Patient Introductory Offer
Get $75 off of $150 or more on your first purchase from Surterra Wellness. Get $25 off of $100 or more when you purchase a second time from Surterra Wellness.
This introductory offer cannot be combined with any other promotions or offers. Learn more: https://surterra.social/first-time-offer
All Products
Relief Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
810mg
THC
90mg
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Zen Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
720mg
THC
180mg
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Calm Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
67mg
THC
833mg
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Soothe Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
450mg
THC
450mg
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Serene Pure Reserve Oil
from Surterra Wellness
150mg
THC
750mg
CBD
$65each
In-store only
Granddaddy Purple Distillate
from Florida's Finest
800mg
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
Stories We Could Tell (Disposable Vaporizer Pen)
from Coral Reefer
173mg
THC
43mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Seas the Day (Disposable Vaporizer Pen)
from Coral Reefer
43mg
THC
173mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Cabana Daydreamin' (Disposable Vaporizer Pen)
from Coral Reefer
108mg
THC
108mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Cabana Daydreamin' (Vaporizer Pod)
from Coral Reefer
180mg
THC
180mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Seas the Day (Vaporizer Pod)
from Coral Reefer
72mg
THC
288mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Surfin' in a Hurricane (Disposable Vaporizer Pen)
from Coral Reefer
250mg
THC
___
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Surfin' in a Hurricane (Vaporizer Pod)
from Coral Reefer
415mg
THC
___
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Stories We Could Tell (Vaporizer Pod)
from Coral Reefer
288mg
THC
72mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Tillamook Strawberry Distillate
from Florida's Finest
800mg
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
Florida’s Finest Rechargeable Vaporizer Battery
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$25each
In-store only
Tillamook Strawberry Variable Flow Cartridge
from Florida's Finest
84%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Black Jack Variable Flow Cartridge
from Florida's Finest
79.1%
THC
2.3%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Art's OG Variable Flow Oil Cartridge
from Florida's Finest
78.7%
THC
0.01%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Myakka Native Variable Flow Cartridge
from Florida's Finest
82%
THC
0.1%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Granddaddy Purple Variable Flow Cartridge
from Florida's Finest
79.1%
THC
2.3%
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Serene Theragels
from Surterra Wellness
160mg
THC
640mg
CBD
$150each
In-store only
Soothe Theragels
from Surterra Wellness
400mg
THC
400mg
CBD
$150each
In-store only
Calm Theragels
from Surterra Wellness
80mg
THC
720mg
CBD
$150each
In-store only
Zen Theragels
from Surterra Wellness
640mg
THC
160mg
CBD
$150each
In-store only
Relief Theragels
from Surterra Wellness
720mg
THC
80mg
CBD
$150each
In-store only
Serene Tincture Oil (30-day)
from Surterra Wellness
100mg
THC
500mg
CBD
$75each
In-store only
Serene Tincture Oil (15-day)
from Surterra Wellness
50mg
THC
250mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Soothe Tincture Oil (30-day)
from Surterra Wellness
300mg
THC
300mg
CBD
$75each
In-store only
Soothe Tincture Oil (15-day)
from Surterra Wellness
150mg
THC
150mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Calm Tincture Oil (30-day)
from Surterra Wellness
44mg
THC
556mg
CBD
$75each
In-store only
Calm Tincture Oil (15-day)
from Surterra Wellness
22mg
THC
278mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Zen Tincture Oil (30-day)
from Surterra Wellness
480mg
THC
120mg
CBD
$75each
In-store only
Zen Tincture Oil (15 day)
from Surterra Wellness
240mg
THC
60mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Relief Tincture Oil (30-day)
from Surterra Wellness
540mg
THC
60mg
CBD
$75each
In-store only
Relief Tincture Oil (15-day)
from Surterra Wellness
270mg
THC
30mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
5-Pack Transdermal Patches
from Unknown Brand
0%
THC
0%
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Serene Transdermal Patch
from Surterra Wellness
3.3mg
THC
16.7mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Soothe Transdermal Patch
from Surterra Wellness
10mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
Zen Transdermal Patch
from Surterra Wellness
4mg
THC
16mg
CBD
$20each
In-store only
12