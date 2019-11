cheesypizzi on September 10, 2019

This Surterra has the best employees. Their knowledge of cannabis and of their products is exemplary. They are always very kind and helpful. They have answers to all the questions you could ever have. Their products are high quality, consistent, and affordable, and they have a better rewards points system than curaleaf. They are very organized and don't have products scattered everywhere like trulieve, and their employees are always professional and courteous.