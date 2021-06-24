Find cannabis dispensaries in Miami, FL
Frequently Asked Questions
- Only weed used for medicinal purposes is legal in Miami.
In Miami, Florida medical marijuana is legal, but recreational marijuana is illegal. Home cultivation of weed is illegal.
- The only way to get legal medical marijuana in Miami is to visit a licensed medical marijuana dispensary.
You can find Miami medical marijuana doctors on Leafly.com
- The only place to find legal weed in Miami, FL is at a licensed medical marijuana dispensary.
- Although a prescription is not required to visit medical dispensaries in Miami, FL a primary physician may provide you with recommendations.
- Only adults age 21 and over with a valid identification card and a valid medical marijuana card issued by the state of Florida may enter Miami dispensaries.
- Yes, dispensaries in Miami, FL may choose to scan your ID manually or use a card reader device.
- You can place dispensary orders online at Leafly.com for in-store pickup.