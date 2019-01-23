Incognitoburrito on August 10, 2019

Great staff, highly knowledgeable and friendly! Great product. Clean, tasty, and this dispensary has the best prices per milligram. We are constantly sending patients to this location (I work for an MMJ doctor’s office). As a patient myself, I was able to taper off dangerous pharmaceuticals like klonopin (heavy tranquilizer). I used to take 9 different medications a day (I’m under 30 years old) but thanks to surterra’s Zen formula I’m a new person. By the end of this year I will have 0 medications thanks to cannabis and Surterra. Surterra NPB, thank you for helping me find my wellness like no other. You guys rock!