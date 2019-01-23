Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Surterra will be the first to fail. Places are dead anytime I go in, they have a few vape pins and tinctures lol. No shatter, no flower, no rosin, no butter, etc...the staff is rude and act like u bother them when u walk in. Trish at the Boynton Beach needs to be fired, I wanted to smack the shit outta her if she rolled her eyes one more time at me.
Incognitoburrito
on August 10, 2019
Great staff, highly knowledgeable and friendly! Great product. Clean, tasty, and this dispensary has the best prices per milligram. We are constantly sending patients to this location (I work for an MMJ doctor’s office). As a patient myself, I was able to taper off dangerous pharmaceuticals like klonopin (heavy tranquilizer). I used to take 9 different medications a day (I’m under 30 years old) but thanks to surterra’s Zen formula I’m a new person. By the end of this year I will have 0 medications thanks to cannabis and Surterra. Surterra NPB, thank you for helping me find my wellness like no other. You guys rock!
ByFate1224
on June 29, 2019
The staff is rude with the exception of 3 people (Trish, Devon, & Janae are all sweethearts). If you have an issue, they won't replace your product, even though they know that Florida's Finest cartridges suck. Really just a bad experience whenever I've been there. I wish those nice girls the best of luck and hope they find another employer soon!