92 products
Filter
Last updated:
SortRecommended
Show All 12
NoneLowMediumHigh
NoneLowMediumHigh
$0
$150
Deals
Veteran's Discount
Veteran's receive 15% off their purchase.
This discount cannot be combined with other discounts.
Veteran's Discount
Veteran's receive 15% off their purchase.
This discount cannot be combined with other discounts.
All Products
Pre-Ground Flower
from Float
14.2%
THC
0.05%
CBD
Tillamook Strawberry
Strain
$50¼ oz
In-store only
Wax
from Float
59.01%
THC
0.86%
CBD
Tillamook Strawberry
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Wax
from Float
55.1%
THC
0.41%
CBD
Myakka Native
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Shatter
from Float
72.7%
THC
0.18%
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Shatter
from Float
73.7%
THC
0.22%
CBD
Tillamook Strawberry
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Shatter
from Float
74.3%
THC
0.37%
CBD
Myakka Native
Strain
$601 g
In-store only
Hover
from Float
19.3%
THC
0%
CBD
Black Jack
Strain
$12pack of 2
In-store only
Hover
from Float
14.9%
THC
0.06%
CBD
Tillamook Strawberry
Strain
$12pack of 2
In-store only
Hover
from Float
22.7%
THC
0.07%
CBD
Jacky Girl
Strain
$12pack of 2
In-store only
Soar
from Float
21%
THC
0.08%
CBD
Myakka Native
Strain
$12pack of 2
In-store only
Relief Patch
from Surterra Therapeutics
18mg
THC
2mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Calm Patch
from Surterra Wellness
2mg
THC
18mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Serene Patch
from Surterra Wellness
3mg
THC
17mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Soothe Patch
from Surterra Wellness
10mg
THC
10mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Zen Patch
from Surterra Wellness
16mg
THC
4mg
CBD
$10each
In-store only
Calm Lotion
from Surterra Wellness
27mg
THC
333mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Soothe Lotion
from Surterra Wellness
180mg
THC
180mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Calm Patch 7 Pack
from Surterra Wellness
1mg
THC
12.5mg
CBD
$60pack of 7
In-store only
Soothe Patch 7 Pack
from Surterra Wellness
1mg
THC
1mg
CBD
$60pack of 7
In-store only
Serene Patch 7 Pack
from Surterra Wellness
1mg
THC
5mg
CBD
$60pack of 7
In-store only
Zen Patch 7 Pack
from Surterra Wellness
4mg
THC
1mg
CBD
$60pack of 7
In-store only
Relief Patch 7 Pack
from Surterra Wellness
9mg
THC
1mg
CBD
$60pack of 7
In-store only
White Dart Battery
from Surterra Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Grey Dart Battery
from Surterra Wellness
___
THC
___
CBD
$50each
In-store only
Stories We Could Tell (Vaporizer Pod)
from Coral Reefer
288mg
THC
72mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Granddaddy Purple Distillate
from Florida's Finest
800mg
THC
___
CBD
$70each
In-store only
Stories We Could Tell (Disposable Vaporizer Pen)
from Coral Reefer
173mg
THC
43mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Seas the Day (Disposable Vaporizer Pen)
from Coral Reefer
43mg
THC
173mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Cabana Daydreamin' (Disposable Vaporizer Pen)
from Coral Reefer
108mg
THC
108mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Cabana Daydreamin' (Vaporizer Pod)
from Coral Reefer
180mg
THC
180mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Seas the Day (Vaporizer Pod)
from Coral Reefer
72mg
THC
288mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Island Time (Disposable Vaporizer Pen)
from Coral Reefer
250mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Sunset Sailing (Disposable Vaporizer Pen)
from Coral Reefer
250mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Surfin' in a Hurricane (Disposable Vaporizer Pen)
from Coral Reefer
250mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$35each
In-store only
Surfin' in a Hurricane (Vaporizer Pod)
from Coral Reefer
415mg
THC
0mg
CBD
$60each
In-store only
Serene Theragels
from Surterra Wellness
40mg
THC
160mg
CBD
$40each
In-store only
Serene Vaporizer Pen
from Surterra Wellness
42mg
THC
208mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Revive Vaporizer Pen
from Surterra Wellness
125mg
THC
125mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Zen Vaporizer Pen
from Surterra Wellness
200mg
THC
50mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
Relief Vaporizer Pen
from Surterra Wellness
225mg
THC
25mg
CBD
$30each
In-store only
123