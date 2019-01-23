Zebra.420
Great dispensary! Travis is well versed and is always friendly each time. Looking forward to the new products coming soon!
4.3
10 reviews
Greatest dispensary in Port Saint Lucie!
The staff at this location are not only welcoming, they are very knowledgeable about their products and cannabis. I've been here a few times and have not been disappointed yet. Once this location get flower they are going to kill it!
This is the coolest store around. Way more relaxed than any other dispensary around
I love this location.
Zero selection, staff has zero knowledge of their product. Nor materials used in their vape cartridges (scary!). They are just selling garbage to elderly patients that don't know better...
I don’t trust anyone that won’t put there menu or deals on here. They want the reviews and the benefits from that, but will not do the bare minimum like ALL the others on here. I will go somewhere else on principle.
nice location nice staff
Gran daddy purple actually put me to sleep usually I have to take ambien to sleep and if you ever have an issue with cartridges that are clogged which is rare they often times will strait up replace a cartridge it’s mainly with the old style they are finally replacing
thank you surterra wellness for your product !!! I finally found a product that relieves my chronic back pain from your relief vape pen 1:9 on top of the relief from my pain I was also able to sleep for the 1st time in years from your relax PM vape