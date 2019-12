JMDINTPA on July 31, 2019

I just dropped in 07/30/2019. I usually use the Brandon store but was near this location. I like the Surterra products. On occasion I like the disposable vapes for discretion and the Surterra branded ones are the best on the market for that purpose. Their Florida Fines line is great and Tillamook Strawberry is a great Sativa. Zen, Relief and the Revive AM are my fave. I like how the dispensary is set up different vs other. Its a nice laid back feel. Not rushed, never crowded and you can get waited on quickly. This location and was no exception. The two ladies who assisted me were also no exception the great customer service I always get at Surterra!!