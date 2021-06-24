Shop all dispensaries in Tampa, FL
Frequently Asked Questions
In Tampa, medical marijuana is legal. Recreational marijuana is still illegal.
- No, weed has not been decriminalized in Tampa, Florida. Possession of 20 grams or less comes with a fine of $1,000 and one year of jail time.
- The only way to get legal weed in Tampa, FL is to visit a licensed medical marijuana dispensary.
- A prescription is not needed to visit a medical marijuana dispensary in Tampa, although patients may choose to get recommendations from their doctor. A medical marijuana card is required.
- Only adults age 21 and over with a valid identification card and valid medical marijuana card issued by the state of Florida may enter a dispensary in Tampa.
- Yes, dispensaries in Tampa FL will scan your ID manually or with a card scanner device.
- You can place orders for Tampa medical marijuana dispensaries online at Leafly.com for in-store pickup.