Tri_Sarah_Tops on April 20, 2019

I am loyal customer of this dispensary, especially the St. Pete store. Quality of product is amazing!!! I love how transparent they are with their product formulas. Atmosphere and overall experience at this location is a big reason why I am such a loyal customer. The level of product and cannabis knowledge displayed by the staff is incredible. They have truly helped me find a cannabis routine that has improved my quality of life. Thank you ST. Pete Surterra!!!