Rnrunner on November 25, 2019

The staff was welcoming and knowledgable. Daniel our wellness coordinator was very patient and kind. He helped us pick out the best products for my husband. We are still in the trial period and have not found the right combination yet to relieve his pain. We will be going back to ask Daniel for his advice. it was a pleasant experience. We were anxious and did not know what to expect. everyone put us at ease.