Pf78 on January 8, 2019

I had delivery because I live too far from dispensary. Person who took my order on the phone was not knowledgeable. My doctor told me to try Relief and Zen. Tried vape pen first and was very impressed with the pen and the product. Relief pen helped my pain instantly upon exhale. Zen for daytime is very mild for my pain and relaxed me a little. Next order was Relief tincture to help me sleep and Relax PM pen if I wake in the middle of the night. Relief oil takes a good hour before it kicks in. I swear this stuff eliminated my cervical inflammation all at once about an hour after I took it. One minute the painful tight inflammation was there and then it vanished. I felt it leave! Crazy but no complaints! Excellent product. My only complaint is that I need a little euphoric feeling also. Fabulous pain relief but it would be better if it helped my mood and relaxed my mind.