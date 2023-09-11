DISPENSARY
MEDICAL & RECREATIONAL
SWED A SNOOP DOGG Dispensary LAX
Discover great stores near you
About this dispensary
SWED A SNOOP DOGG Dispensary LAX
S.W.E.D. A Snoop Dogg Dispensary LAX, located near LAX Airport, serves Los Angeles neighborhoods including Playa Vista, Marina Del Rey, Venice Beach, Santa Monica, Culver City, Westchester, Inglewood, South Bay, Manhattan Beach, Hermosa Beach and Torrance. Open daily from 6 AM to 10 PM, we specialize in premium indoor flower, vapes, edibles, tinctures, and topicals. Adult-use (21+) and medicinal-use (18+) customers are welcome. Fully licensed and compliant cannabis dispensary.
Leafly member since 2025
- 5494 W Centinela Ave, Los Angeles, CA
- call (424) 227-8121
- credit carddebit cardcash
- License C10-0000867-LIC
- StorefrontADA accessibleMedicalRecreationalBlack owned
Hours and Info (PT)
wednesday
6am - 10pm
thursday
6am - 10pm
friday
6am - 10pm
saturday
6am - 10pm
sunday
6am - 10pm
monday
6am - 10pm
tuesday
6am - 10pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Credit Card, Debit, Pay by Bank/DutchiePay
Open until Tuesday at 10pm PT
0 Reviews of SWED A SNOOP DOGG Dispensary LAX
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.