Scsneed on October 27, 2019

Went for the Jack Herer and Bananna OG as advertised by Robot Pharmer on here and they didn't have any of the advertised bud. Then they tried to tell me that Leafly updates it's self and they have no control over it. Please guys, why do the other dispensaries here in Durant have control and you dont? This was my last bad experience with Sweet Leaf, there are plenty of others to pick from here that have the products they advertise on here.