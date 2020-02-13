Sunday: Pick Your Deal. Choose any Daily Deal!
Valid 2/13/2020 – 1/1/2021
Buy two eighths, get a third eighth for a penny! 15% off Tinctures and Topicals. 15% off all Edibles. 15% off Beverages. 15% off Cartridges and Disposables. 15% off Concentrates.
Applies to purchases on Sunday's only. Can not be stacked.
Manic Monday
Valid 2/13/2020 – 1/1/2021
Buy two eighths, get a third eighth for a penny!
Only available Monday's. Can not be stacked.
Tincs and Tops Tuesday's
Valid 2/13/2020 – 1/1/2021
15% off Tinctures and Topicals.
Only available on Tuesday's. Can not be stacked.
Why Not Wednesday?
Valid 2/13/2020 – 1/1/2021
15% off all Edibles on Wednesday's.
Only available on Wednesday's. Can not be stacked.
Thirsty Thursday
Valid 2/13/2020 – 1/1/2021
15% off Beverages
Only available on Thursday's. Can not be stacked.
Flowing Friday
Valid 2/13/2020 – 1/1/2021
15% off Cartridges and Disposables.
Only available on Friday's. Can not be stacked.
Shatterdaze Saturday
Valid 2/13/2020 – 1/1/2021
15% off Concentrates.
Only available on Saturday's. Can not be stacked.