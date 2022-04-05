I have only experienced here once as I was driving through but let me tell you this was the best experience i have had at a dispensary yet here in upstate NY. Product quality as well as helpfulness and knowledge was truly a pleasure to experience. Not knowing very much, is was a great experience to not be talked down to or like I was supposed to know something I didn't. It also helped that the Deep Purple strain they had there was the best indica I have ever had. I will be back without a doubt!!

