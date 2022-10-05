Taos Canyon Cannabis is a locally owned and nationally experienced cannabis dispensary in downtown Taos, New Mexico. We strive to hand select the absolute highest quality products from small and large farmers and vendors all around the state. Taos Canyon focuses on premium genetics grown organically and has a wide variety of third party concentrate, edible, and vape products. Our ownership is a group of young and diverse individuals that love the mountains and those that live in them. We work hard to take care of local residents while providing a unique experience and ample education to tourists that will enable them to enjoy high quality products in beautiful scenery while maintaining respect for our beautiful natural spaces.