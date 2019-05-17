KevinJEaton1 on June 4, 2019

I stumbled upon this shop by accident late Sunday because I suck at planning. When I saw they’re open until midnight I instantly headed down. I am happy to report that I love this place! Cam is amazing, and he has some great prices too, especially when you consider he’s in Bricktown. I picked up an eighth of one of my absolute favorite strains — Blue Cheese — and I can’t wait to go back and try one of his house pre-rolls. Cam, brother, those things sound wonderful and I can’t wait to try one.