Hogbender
Call before you go. They don't update the menu on Leafy when they sell out.
4.1
8 reviews
I like the bud tender and the flower is awesome and affordable
Walked in very nice handsome guys Stole me from project Relife I will be back And they 24 hours Out the door prices
great service! I won their sweepstakes and got 2 pre rolls for a dollar! I love coming here and what suggest it!
This is a very clean set up, easy to navigate. The staff are knowledgable and professional. Kyle gave some good advice on the growing process and knew the products very well. The product is top notch for reasonable prices. Convenient hours.
I stumbled upon this shop by accident late Sunday because I suck at planning. When I saw they’re open until midnight I instantly headed down. I am happy to report that I love this place! Cam is amazing, and he has some great prices too, especially when you consider he’s in Bricktown. I picked up an eighth of one of my absolute favorite strains — Blue Cheese — and I can’t wait to go back and try one of his house pre-rolls. Cam, brother, those things sound wonderful and I can’t wait to try one.
We're glad you stopped by too! How'd u like the pre-rolls?
Great friendly customer service
Really great selection, so helpful and their hours are great for us night owls