MEDICAL ID REQUIREDYou need a medical ID to order from this menu.
71 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
About this dispensary
Terrabis - Hazelwood
🌲 Terrabis is a multi-state cannabis operator dedicated to community education. 🎉 Now Open in O’Fallon, Hazelwood, and Creve Coeur! 🎉 Springfield Opens in September! 👀 Kansas City Coming Soon! Register for our Explorer's Club to be the first to know about new products and special deals! https://www.terrabis.co/register/
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 11
7766 N Lindbergh Blvd, Hazelwood, MO
License DIS000027
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
11am-7pm
11am-7pm
11am-7pm
11am-7pm
11am-7pm
11am-7pm
11am-4pm
Photos of Terrabis - Hazelwood
Show all photos