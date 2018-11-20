Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
Magic Monday - Choose Any Daily Deal! • Tasty Tuesday - 10% off all Edibles • Willie's Wednesday - 15% off Willie's Reserve Products • Wear It Wednesday - 10% off ANYTHING in the store when you wear your Terrapin gear! • Therapeutic Thursday - 15% off all Topicals/Tinctures • Fried Day - Buy an eighth of flower or gram of wax,shatter, or sugar for $15! • Saturday - Purchase $100 or more of Terrapin/Double Bear infused product and get 10% off, or purchase $150 or more and get 15%! • Souvenir Sunday - 15% off all non-infused items!
Show your cannabis voter registration email to a Budtender to receive 20% off on Terrrapin Flower, Shake, Cones, Terrapins, and Terrapods. Ask your Budtender or Receptionist on how to register! * One redemption per customer. *