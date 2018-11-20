ariez86
man I was pretty excited to get some bud from here considering it was my first time shopping at this dispensary but after I saw what my weed bag looked like I was pretty disappointed. I had went in and got a half ounce of one of the strains they had on their menu and when I got home and opened my bag it was nothing but tiny nugs and a bunch of stems. I was pretty upset cause I spent a decent amount of $ on a weed bag with a ton of stems in it. I did call but nobody answered. not a very good first impression.