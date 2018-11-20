IggyZiggy77 on June 21, 2019

What's up with the shwaggy half 1/8ths guys? Nobody really wants that. That's probably why the past two times that I went in to get the half and half special that was all that was left in almost every strain aside from two. This time I got 4 whole 1/8ths. The quality is lacking. It had a big bud on top to -like fool you- when you are in the store and let you look at the buds and then underneath its straight up shrapnel. Like what you'd expect from a shake Z . Its prepackaged so I should know by now whats up with that. The concentrates were ok this time, two strains were seriously sifty. The shatter was clear enough and they even had some cbd concentrates. Nice waiting room. Cash only!!!! Gotta say this just feels like another big box dispensary coming to take advantage of the people of Longmont. ie:euflora,twin peaks,green tree,native roots......... good lord.... save your money and go to a Boulder dispensary. Sorry guys :(