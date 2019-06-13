Stoned_Sadie on December 5, 2019

I’ve been to many a pot shop in my day but this was lack luster to say the least. The techno blaring seemed to put everyone on edge first off, who the hell listens to techno beats it’s 2019, chill bro’s. Then they seemed to have no idea of their products because instead of being focused on customer service they were more preoccupied with getting me out so they could close. The person helping me seemed to not know anything about their products, when I asked if a certain part of the menu was ALL the flower they sold he said yes. And then was like no wait there is more high end here, and some here. That menu is very confusing and would not be hard to make simplistic by putting all flower in one spot. Then let’s get to the god damn “willie Wednesday 15% off” sale, they tried to sell me a vape carriage for $35, then add on a battery for free that was $10, but it wasn’t free it was just 15% off took the battery price off. That’s not a deal and I didn’t need a battery so they finally took that off but then he did not add the 15% to my vape purchase. They man checking my out was beyond confused, and rerang me 3 times each ending in a different price, so I just OVER PAID to get it over with and get out of that techno hell. Only person that was AT ALL kind or helpful was the woman who checked my ID, give her a promotion. The rest of it needs help. I hope they get better, but I won’t know because I will not be back.