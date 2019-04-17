Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
This is the best Ohio location so far. Ohio is limited but this location had some good bud. I got 2/10th of blueberry cheesecake and it was covered in Trichomes enough it looks frosted. And tastes great.
Purplebluegreen
on July 27, 2019
There are no black or brown ppl working here
AshesToLove
on April 25, 2019
it's pretty high tech, I'm anxious to see where this goes in time...need more product and cartridges for sure, fire flower, just super expensive still until business gets rolling and they can afford to give deals