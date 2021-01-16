We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
DISPENSARY
HEMP THC
TerraSol Dispensary
Menomonee Falls, WI
5.0
(
3 reviews
)
621.2 miles away
Open until Friday at 8pm CT
reviews
January 16, 2021
K........e
Informative friendly staff!! no pressure buying and trustable transparent products!! i always leave with a smile on my face!
March 4, 2023
k........s
We get our edibles here and love them!
October 24, 2024
j........1
Great, friendly staff, great quality products. Been coming here for over a year and have never had poor experience with my purchases.
