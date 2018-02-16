Traveler29 on May 29, 2019

Bus tenders are super nice and helpful. Security guy is friendly too. But the security guy makes ppl wait in line and it’s right on a busy road. Have the door around back, and maybe have an awning to wait under when it’s 90° and sunny and some people come in a suit? Inside is decent enough but feels small and a bit awkward that all the chairs face the desk/door (away from the room w the counter and products). Only 2 customers at a time? I don’t know if it’s like that everywhere but sometimes the wait can be surprisingly long. They have water/tea/cookies out, but no guests are allowed even in the waiting room (looks like it’s for guests, but if my wife drives me, she has to wait in the car!) Conveniently located (closest dispensary to my home) but I hear the prices are much more competitive elsewhere. Staff is so friendly that id feel guilty shopping elsewhere, but it is very expensive.