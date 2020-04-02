Deals
At Territory, we are continuing to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and it’s effects on our community. We believe taking preventative measures to protect the health and safety of our patients and team is critical during this time. Effective 3/19/2020, all Territory Dispensary locations will transition to call-ahead and online ordering for curbside pick-up only. Orders can be placed online or by phone from 9AM-6PM, and curbside pick-up hours will be from 10AM-7PM. MORE INFO COVID-19: https://territorydispensary.com/covid-19/ Curbside Pick-Up: https://territorydispensary.com/curbside-pick-up/
