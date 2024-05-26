DISPENSARY
Texas Hill Country Vape and Smoke - South Austin/Dripping Springs
About this dispensary
Texas Hill Country Vape and Smoke - South Austin/Dripping Springs
Texas Hill Country Vape and Smoke (THC Vape and Smoke) started with one location in 2017. Since we have expanded to 6 Central Texas Locations. We are a full service dispensary specializing in Federally Legal THCA Flower, Concentrates, Delta Disposable's. We are also a full service Vape and Smoke Shop. Tons of glass and accessories to choose from. At our Austin Location we even blow our own brand of local glass called THC Glass Co. We also do glass blowing classes as well. Over 200 Different Disposable Nicotine Vape's, Plus tons of E-juice and Coil Selection! We only have one goal in mind and that's making sure every customer leaves happy!
12010 West Highway 290, Suite 150, Austin, TX
License 4731
Cash acceptedCredit cards acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontADA accessibleVeteran discount
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
12pm - 8pm
monday
9am - 9pm
tuesday
9am - 9pm
wednesday
9am - 9pm
thursday
9am - 9pm
friday
9am - 9pm
saturday
9am - 9pm
5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
4.9
Atmosphere
