I called to place my order around the 24th. That experience went well. I received the product a tad later because of form of identification requirements they requested . I am just reviewing the product this weekend ; Premium Agave Lime Lozenges . I had a choice on lozenges or oil at time of my order. And, against my better judgment was convinced the flavor was not distasteful according to customers. The lozenges taste anything but Agave Lime flavor! My experience is they have a strange lingering after taste -that appears to taste artificial! I couldn’t get use to it , it’s gross. When I ordered, I raised concerns about taste. I was assured otherwise. Today the Representative answering my call today is taking my customer review too personal if you ask me. It was dismissive, over speaking me and unwilling to accept the validity of my concern. Instead, she offered no win win solution. And to add insult to injury even after complaint on taste she bluntly assumed that complaint was about weak dosage (which I was aware of and had already discussed with my Specialist . ) Compassionate dispensary please know as a minority-I felt your staff was attempting to generalizing my culture by assuming I wanted more dosage . If I complain about flavor please don’t contradict me and assume it’s the dosage I’m not satisfied with. That’s inappropriate.