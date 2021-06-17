MEDICAL ID REQUIREDDon't have a medical card? Switch menus to view the recreational items.
65 products | Last updated:
Shop by category
Your recently viewed
Staff favorites
Flower
Concentrates
Edibles
Cartridges
Pre-rolls
Other
Want to see more?This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.shop all
About this dispensary
Texoma Herb Company
THC is a family owned and operated Grower/Processor/Dispensary of Medical Cannabis and related products to provide to their licensed patient/clients. We recently combined operations with my brother Greg at SWR, LLC so we could be more efficient in our operation. Bennett and Debbie are very friendly, helpful, and welcoming people! Come on down to Texoma Herb Co. and check out our great products! Texoma Herb Co. is located at 707 W Main St. Tishomingo, Ok.
Leafly member since 2021
Followers: 2
707 W Main St, Tishomingo, OK
License DAAA-4N9I-CS8D
ATMcash acceptedstorefrontADA accesibleveteran discountmedical
dispensary Hours (Central Time)
monday
tuesday
wednesday
thursday
friday
saturday
sunday
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-8pm
9am-9pm
9am-9pm
11am-6pm
Photos of Texoma Herb Company
Show all photos
Deals at Texoma Herb Company
see all promotions
2 Reviews of Texoma Herb Company
see all reviews
l........5
May 22, 2021
The best!!!
t........w
May 22, 2021
Beautiful workmanship on the store