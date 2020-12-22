I stopped by the TreeHouseCollective earlier today and I'm thankful I did. I saw COOKIES for the first time around here!!! they had several flavors...and of course I had to try them all... I tried the honey bun, pancakes, berry pie, and the lemon pepper!!! The shelves in glass cases were well stocked and organized with everything from several types of edibles, concentrates, and carts from multiple vendors. and then the other glass case is also well stocked with jars full of different flavors of flower... All three staff members seemed to sincerely happy to help the customer they were with... Dalton and Travis we're two of the guys that helped me. I didn't catch the third guy's name, but ...he was knowledgeable and helpful as well...he was knowledgeable and helpful as well.. I will definitely be back!