This is my first time going to a dispensery. I called to make an appointment with a pharmacist and explained my knowledge was very limited in this area. The staff at the front desk was so helpful when I first arrived. Then the pharmacist explained everything to me and helped me pick the right product for my medical condition. The pharmacist walked with me into the dispensery to get what I needed and made sure I was completely happy before he left me. I will definitely be returning again. All of the staff should be commended for their excellent work ethic.