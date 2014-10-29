oldschool on November 24, 2017

First off, I think all agree that the early days of the Bakeree on Angelo are sorely missed. That said, I think they have "come through the fire" doing exceptionally well. Great selection and strain/garden knowledge. I like to geek out on strains and many of their bud tenders are seasoned veterans of the flower. Being able to tell me things about the attention to curing that a grower may have, artisan or cutting edge genetic knowledge, award history of a grower's flower, insights into the possibilities of CBG or THCV, terpines and terpanoids, or even if a company has suffered due to restrictive industry employment laws compared to neighboring states. Not to mention the art and culture they promote with store displays and sale events. Today I took advantage of their Black Friday sale and the prices made me a little giddy, like after going to the old Farmers Market for the first time!