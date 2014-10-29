PuertoRicanToke
Great selection knowledgeable staff the indica selection is good especially the pre rolls check out fire farms deadhead oG
4.6
10 reviews
Best out #1 quality Seattle’s finest
Top self all the way around been a customer of them since urban healing days
Quality has gone down for sure. Level of knowledge the budtenders that was presented to me were half falsified.
A beautiful store with only the best cannabis.
Fast, efficient and very affordable pre rolls.
Really good quality and a cool store.
Not ideal location for me, however, with Vela closing soon, Bakeree is the only other cannabis store I feel comfortable in. Staff are helpful and knowledgable and don’t run you in/out because they only care about the transaction and not about long-term patronage.
First off, I think all agree that the early days of the Bakeree on Angelo are sorely missed. That said, I think they have "come through the fire" doing exceptionally well. Great selection and strain/garden knowledge. I like to geek out on strains and many of their bud tenders are seasoned veterans of the flower. Being able to tell me things about the attention to curing that a grower may have, artisan or cutting edge genetic knowledge, award history of a grower's flower, insights into the possibilities of CBG or THCV, terpines and terpanoids, or even if a company has suffered due to restrictive industry employment laws compared to neighboring states. Not to mention the art and culture they promote with store displays and sale events. Today I took advantage of their Black Friday sale and the prices made me a little giddy, like after going to the old Farmers Market for the first time!
This place used to be worth the trip down south in the med days but sadly, now it’s just like every other store in the state. I used to come here for strains like Y Life, NU Wave, Josh D OG and Bacio Gelato, now I literally get text messages from them advertising popcorn buds. That should be enough to tell you about the state of legal cannabis in Washington.