The Bakery Cannabis Dispensary
Logo for The Bakery Cannabis Dispensary
DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL

The Bakery Cannabis Dispensary

Cohoes, NY
323.9 miles away
aboutdirectionscall
Last updated:

Flower

show all

Concentrate

show all

Edible

show all

Cartridge

show all

Pre-roll

show all

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
shop all products

About this dispensary

The Bakery Cannabis Dispensary

THE BAKERY Located in the heart of the Capital Region , we pride ourselves on offering a wide selection of top-quality strains, edibles, concentrates, and accessories to meet the diverse needs of our valued customers. Our passionate and knowledgeable staff is dedicated to providing a welcoming and informative experience, ensuring that every visitor finds the right products to suit their preferences and needs. We believe in the power of cannabis to enhance well-being, and our mission is to make it accessible in a responsible and enjoyable way. At The Bakery, we place a strong emphasis on quality and safety, working with trusted growers and suppliers to ensure that our products meet the highest standards. We are committed to promoting responsible consumption and educating our customers about the benefits and potential risks associated with cannabis. Visit The Bakery today to discover the world of premium cannabis products in a friendly and inviting atmosphere. Whether you're a seasoned cannabis enthusiast or a first-time visitor, we look forward to helping you find the perfect products to elevate your experience.

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 21
1099 New Loudon Road, Cohoes, NY
Call 518-213-7714
Visit website
License OCM-CAURD-24-000092
ATMStorefrontRecreational

Hours and Info (ET)

sunday
11am - 5pm
monday
11am - 8pm
tuesday
11am - 8pm
wednesday
11am - 8pm
thursday
11am - 8pm
friday
11am - 9pm
saturday
11am - 9pm

store Info

Today’s hours
Open until 5pm ET
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit

Photos of The Bakery Cannabis Dispensary

Promotions at The Bakery Cannabis Dispensary

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Updates from The Bakery Cannabis Dispensary

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

2 Reviews of The Bakery Cannabis Dispensary

5.0
Quality
5.0
Service
5.0
Atmosphere
write a review
June 19, 2024
Hey are you guys going to be offering delivery soon??
May 1, 2024
really kind and friendly staff with a great selection and location. my new go-to dispensary
see all reviews