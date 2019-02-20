Jscohen4cats
The atmosphere once inside the outer glass doors is very cool and peaceful ☮️. The personnel are so friendly and impart their encyclopediacal knowledge without trying to influence my choices. The Doctor on staff is a remarkable listener. We've been working to determine the best course of my treatment. Also, even though the atmosphere is casual, it very clearly a medical facility. I don't feel like I am walking into a Spencer's gift shop in some mall. Kudos, and many thanks. 👏
Thank you so much for taking the time to leave us your feedback and we are so glad you had such a positive experience at The Botanist. We aim to provide a soothing and relaxing environment for our patients inside The Botanist, and are glad that came across on your visit. All of our staff are highly trained and educated so that we can provide individually-tailored service to our patients at each and every visit. We thank you for choosing The Botanist and hope you'll be back again soon!