kkb124 on August 28, 2019

Fantastic venue on a quiet street in Queens. You might not even known what it was from the street, but once inside you feel like you walked into a spa! The staff are all super nice, every single person greets you when you come through the doors. Plus they're all super knowledgeable. I had just gotten my certification from my doctor but couldn't figure out how to register with the NY State dept of health. They let me in and literally walked me through the final steps, then offered me a bunch of First Time Patient discounts, and talked me through all the various products available and what to expect!