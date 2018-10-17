Tree34
Bud Ranch is awesome . the staff is very nice, knowledgeable, and very cool people. and it's close to my house. recommend to everyone..
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Are you at least 21?
Darn! You're not old enough to use Leafly.
Redirecting you to
By accessing this site, you accept the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Keep up with new strains, products, trends, and deals with Leafly’s curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
4.5
10 reviews
Bud Ranch is awesome . the staff is very nice, knowledgeable, and very cool people. and it's close to my house. recommend to everyone..
Update: Went to the Ranch today and had a wonderful shopping experience with Jesse. This store is legit, personalities are varied as they should be and not once have they failed my medicinal needs.
my go.to place love this place
Thought it was great at first. Just like I thought their deals posted would be amazing, but they aren’t. Don’t let this place fool you and definitely don’t get fooled by the 7/g deal, the few times I’ve gotten it, it was barely smokeable, one was basically dirt weed, another time it tasted like winded or something and the most recent time trying it, smelled like burnt cliantro as it burns and the taste was even worse then that.
Good location I get my prerolls from here!!!😎👍
Everyone was so nice and knowledgeable.
Pros: One of my favorite dispensaries to go to for my medical marijuana needs. Valerie, Sam and Ryan are always super helpful and are just really great people. There is always a very good selection of flower and edibles as well as concentrates. Cons: the new guy Jesse is not very knowledgeable in what it is he is selling. i had to educate him on what a sativa and an indica each do so that he could better help me. I am a laid back person much like the other staff and he kinda just throws the vibe off. when I have to educate the budtender it makes me lose confidence in the establishment. But other then that I have no complaints.
I enjoy the ranch, always a great selection and the prices are on point. However as of recently there has been a new hire, he is way too talkative and very slow with assisting a store full of customers or even a few people. Also he does not know the specials. I should not have to come in and tell the employee what they should be telling me. I get good customer service but today alone I saw two customers leave because of the lack urgency to the amount of customers. Normally I deal with Valerie who is amazing! I do not want to stop shopping here but i may not have a choice this has happened multiple times.
I love going to bud ranch great people treat me well anytime I go in there. they know what they are doing and what they are selling. def. top notch
Great staff with a wide range of knowledge from growing and supplies to each strain they carry! Worth the stop!