Sarah42192 on August 28, 2019

Pros: One of my favorite dispensaries to go to for my medical marijuana needs. Valerie, Sam and Ryan are always super helpful and are just really great people. There is always a very good selection of flower and edibles as well as concentrates. Cons: the new guy Jesse is not very knowledgeable in what it is he is selling. i had to educate him on what a sativa and an indica each do so that he could better help me. I am a laid back person much like the other staff and he kinda just throws the vibe off. when I have to educate the budtender it makes me lose confidence in the establishment. But other then that I have no complaints.