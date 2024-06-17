About: Akron-born Klutch Cannabis is proud to bring medical cannabis consumers The Citizen by Klutch dispensaries. The Citizen offers Ohio’s leading brands, courteous staff, and an innovative retail model to help patients confidently shop. We always carry a full range of Klutch Cannabis products, with special pricing and selections found exclusively at our stores. Parking: The Citizen by Klutch Canton is conveniently located at 401 Cherry Ave NE in Canton, OH with an abundance of street parking by the dispensary. There is also a dedicated parking lot one block over. Our team can’t wait to see you!