The Coastal Capital Dispensary
The Coastal Capital Dispensary was founded by Liz Cavanaugh, a lifelong resident of the MS Gulf Coast, to serve medical cannabis patients across the Mississippi Gulf Coast. We offer top quality products, a welcoming coastal atmosphere, and an incredibly friendly and knowledgeable staff. Our daily efforts are centered around ensuring the best possible experience for each and every patient that visits our store!
232 Debuys Rd , Biloxi, MS
License DSPY002824
ATMcash accepteddebit cards acceptedstorefrontveteran discountmedical
Hours and Info (CT)
sunday
Closed
monday
9am - 6pm
tuesday
9am - 6pm
wednesday
9am - 6pm
thursday
9am - 6pm
friday
9am - 6pm
saturday
9am - 6pm
m........8
Today
Super sweet people. They are so helpful and patient, and they answer all your questions. They have a large selection of flower and smoking pieces.