Take any five-star review on here with a huge grain of salt. They pay people with pre-rolls to leave reviews.
Zetjune
on November 20, 2019
love them all
Lacray
on November 18, 2019
Great bud tenders and great service plus the flower is great
Kylaya
on November 17, 2019
great help
azcardholder2000
on November 17, 2019
Very helpful staff, quality medicine, and good prices. Edid was extremely helpful!
NitaPack2
on November 15, 2019
nice spot, Lots of edible choice's.
Conklini
on November 15, 2019
I love this place. Everyone is super nice and very helpful.
sjb22
on November 14, 2019
Been here handful of times no bad experience until today. Bought a half oz and the flower is supposed to be top tier. It's cured horribly and tastes nasty. Not even worth smoking for "top shelf". Customer service is always great but may only get concentrates from now on here
weetlemama
on November 13, 2019
I only see 2 dispensary’s and this is one of them. Love this place!!