Shop all dispensaries in Tucson, AZ
Loading results
ALL DISPENSARY RESULTS
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can order weed online at Leafly.com for pickup in-store at a local Tucson dispensary.
The only place to legally buy recreational weed in Tucson is at a licensed recreational dispensary.
- The only place to legally buy medical marijuana in Tucson is at a medical marijuana dispensary.
- No, a medical marijuana card is not required to buy medical marijuana in Tucson since adult-use has been legalized.
- Yes, most dispensaries in Tucson allow you to place an order online for in-store pickup the same day.