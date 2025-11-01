Welcome to The Dispensary — your trusted medical cannabis provider. We are proud to serve the Harrisburg, SD community and surrounding regions with high-quality, locally-sourced products in a comfortable, professional environment. ✅ Why Choose Us We’re Harrisburg’s first medical cannabis dispensary — a locally-established, community-minded business. Focused exclusively on medical patients, so you’ll find knowledgeable staff, welcoming service, and products selected for efficacy and compliance. Convenient location just outside Sioux Falls allows ease of access while maintaining a friendly, neighborhood feel. We at The Dispensary are dedicated to helping our patients find the right product for their needs, providing a safe, welcoming environment, and supporting wellness in our South Dakota community. We look forward to your visit — let us help you find what works.