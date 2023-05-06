Introducing The Doobie Depot, your go-to cannabis destination located at 11057 Route 20, Irving, NY 14081. We pride ourselves on providing an unparalleled shopping experience for cannabis enthusiasts, with a focus on quality, variety, and exceptional customer service. Our well-curated selection of cannabis products includes premium flowers, edibles, concentrates, topicals, and accessories. We cater to both recreational users and medical patients, offering a wide range of strains and products to suit your individual needs and preferences. At The Doobie Depot, our friendly and knowledgeable staff is always ready to assist you in finding the perfect product. We prioritize education and guidance, ensuring you make informed decisions for your cannabis journey. Come visit us at The Doobie Depot, and discover the difference in quality, service, and expertise. We look forward to welcoming you into our community of cannabis connoisseurs.