Meeting summary: Calvin Stovall discussed marketing strategies for Emerald NYC, emphasizing the importance of map markers and traditional advertising. He plans to refine store placements in Manhattan by late March to enhance traffic quality. The focus is on a grand opening around 4/20, with events and promotions. A pro basic subscription costs $373/month. They discussed leveraging Leafly's platform for visibility, including takeovers and statewide emails. Calvin will send an agreement and pricing details. The goal is to optimize marketing efforts, especially for New York's competitive market, with exclusive content on Leafly.com to drive traffic.