DISPENSARY
RECREATIONAL
The Emerald Lexington
Discover great stores near you
About this dispensary
The Emerald Lexington
Meeting summary: Calvin Stovall discussed marketing strategies for Emerald NYC, emphasizing the importance of map markers and traditional advertising. He plans to refine store placements in Manhattan by late March to enhance traffic quality. The focus is on a grand opening around 4/20, with events and promotions. A pro basic subscription costs $373/month. They discussed leveraging Leafly's platform for visibility, including takeovers and statewide emails. Calvin will send an agreement and pricing details. The goal is to optimize marketing efforts, especially for New York's competitive market, with exclusive content on Leafly.com to drive traffic.
Leafly member since 2025
Followers: 0
1190 Lexington Ave, New York, NY
ATMStorefrontADA accessibleRecreationalLatinx ownedWoman owned
Hours and Info (ET)
sunday
8:30am - 9pm
monday
8:30am - 9pm
tuesday
8:30am - 9pm
wednesday
8:30am - 9pm
thursday
8:30am - 9pm
friday
8:30am - 10pm
saturday
8:30am - 10pm
store Info
Today’s hours
TimeSame dayPaymentCash, Debit, Pay by Bank/DutchiePay
Open until 10pm ET
0 Reviews of The Emerald Lexington
No reviews yet
Tried this location? Help out the community by sharing your experience.