Loved that the bottom of the receipt has how many grams are left for state limit. Really don’t like everything is in grams.
4.8
10 reviews
friendly staff!
I dint like the sour tangie to sour for me but I tried some other bud there and its really good at a decent price.Also a plus you can get member pricing there firt few times at a nice discount
Love gping to ER! always nice staff and great products! definitely check em out!
always awesome!!
I shop at the S. Circle and Fountain blvd. location and I love it I first went for convenience but it quickly has become a favorite in The Springs. The bud tenders are great and the flower never disappoints.
I love the bud tenders they always know my name when I come in. I wish they had more of a selection of joints and pen toppers but they are just low on stuff right now. The quality of their product is pretty amazing and it's hard to shop anywhere else.
Hands down my favorite dispo. Bud tenders are all chill as fuck and the strains are rotated atleast every other day.
The most knoledgeable!!!
Excellent and knowledgeable budtenders. Service is always quick and professional. We stopped using this dispensary because they got a couple batches from growers who hadn't cured their flower correctly, leaving a musty/moldy taste on the strains we selected. I'm confident, however, that they've solved the issue and broken ties with that particular grower by now. I'd still recommend this dispensary because of their people, location, and fast service.