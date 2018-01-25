JoshuaJG on June 16, 2019

Unprofessional. People seem genuinely unhappy to be at work. The treat their patients like pot-heads and not patients purchasing their medication. Do not recommend for medical patients. Far more a recreational vibe here. Customer for a year, using the same card and got turned away today by new manager who does not understand the laws and chose to be safe, rather than sorry. When given information to correct this misunderstanding they merely disregarded the information given, then immediately read back to me the same information I had just provided, without any understanding of the language at all. It was like talking about a contract with a random stranger at a car wash, not a professional medical dispensary.